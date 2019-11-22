The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 70 suspected drug offenders, including a 15-year-old Singaporean, in an island-wide anti-drug enforcement operation that ended on Friday. CNB said in a press release on Friday that the teenager, who is believed to be a drug trafficker, is being investigated for selling 'Ice' to a 14-year-old Singaporean female suspected drug abuser.

The authority started the operation o Monday and covered areas such as Bedok, Choa Chu Kang, Tampines, Telok Blangah and Yishun. During the operation, the CNB has seized drugs worth S$71,000, including about 9g of new psychoactive substances, 20g of heroin, 704g of 'Ice' and an 'Ecstasy' tablet. According to the statement released, there were two "sizeable" Ice seizures during this operation.

Two "sizeable" seizures

In one of the cases, on November 20, the CNB officers arrested two suspected drug traffickers – a 22-year-old Singaporean female and a 32-year-old Singaporean male – within a residential unit in the vicinity of Yishun Avenue 11.

"A total of about 100g of 'Ice', an 'Ecstasy' tablet and a small amount of green powdery substances suspected to contain controlled drugs were found within the unit. Various drug paraphernalia such as a digital weighing scale and numerous drug-smoking apparatuses were also found within the unit," the CNB said in the press release.

While in the other case on November 21, the officers tailed a 29-year-old Singaporean male suspect when he departed from a residential block in the vicinity of Yishun Street 81. At an opportune moment, the vehicle was later intercepted along Mandai Road and the 29-year-old suspect was arrested. The press release further added that about 580g of Ice along with a digital weighing scale and a drug-taking utensil were all found inside the van.

The CNB said that the 704g of Ice seized during the operation is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 402 abusers for a week. They added that the investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.