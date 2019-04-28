Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) conducted an island-wide anti-drug enforcement operation between April 22 and 26 and arrested 104 suspected drug offenders from different areas in Singapore.

The CNB stated that after the completion of this anti-drug enforcement operation, they seized about 551g of 'Ice', 57g of cannabis, 308g of new psychoactive substances, seven Erimin-5 tablets, an 'Ecstasy' tablet and some GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate).

With the help of Singapore Police Force (SPF), the CNB officials carried out the raids in areas such as Boon Lay, Bukit Batok, Woodlands, Yishun, Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Eunos, Marsiling and Simei.

In a statement, CNB said the officials on Monday, April 22 raided the vicinity of Bedok North Street 2 and noticed that a 35-year-old male Singaporean was leaving that area in a car along with his 34-year-old male compatriot.

While following the car, the officials observed that fist the car arrived in the vicinity of Tuas View Square then a lorry, driven by a 46-year-old Malaysian male, stopped beside the car. But soon both the vehicles parted ways.

The officers stopped the car in Eunos Road 5 and after inspection, they arrested both Singaporean men. Further search led the officers to a black bag, which they recovered from under the front passenger seat of the car where the 34-year-old was seated and it contained about 514g of 'Ice', worth about S$51,000.

The other team of the officials who were deployed to track the lorry stopped the vehicle in Penjuru Lane and arrested the Malaysian man after he alighted from the lorry. CNB said that a total of more than S$1,200 cash was seized from the three suspects.

Officers also conducted a search operation in the residences of both Singaporeans. While two Erimin-5 tablets, two unknown yellow tablets and two improvised drug utensils found from one of the offender's house, a small amount of 'Ice' belonging to the other 34-year-old man was also seized.

"Investigations into the drug activities of all suspects are ongoing. 514g of 'Ice' is enough to feed the addiction of about 294 abusers for a week," CNB said.

The Misuse of Drug Act (MDA) under Section 5 states that depending on the class and the quantity of the drugs trafficked, the penalty ranges from imprisonment and strokes of cane to even the mandatory death penalty.

Under section 8 (a), it is a punishable offence to possess controlled drugs and if the person is convicted, then he or she has to face a maximum of 10 years' imprisonment or a fine of $20,000 or both.

The Republic introduced new amendments to the MDA that was passed on January 15 and it says that introducing others to drug traffickers or teaching a person to consume drugs will also be considered an offence.