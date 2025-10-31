CNB Arrest 2 Singaporeans in Connection with Vape-Linked Drug Offences

A 31-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were arrested separately on suspicion of drug offenses involving e-vaporizers on Thursday, October 30.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a statement on Friday, October 31, that S$4,924.20 in cash and a number of vape-related items, including 115 vape pods and 13 vapes thought to contain etomidate, were seized.

CNB added that it had arrested the Singaporean man at his residence close to Yishun Ring Road after receiving a tip on Thursday morning.

In the unit, CNB officers discovered S$3,900 in cash and a large number of vape-related items.

They suspected that the man may have thrown something down the unit's garbage chute, so they searched it. Eleven vapes thought to contain etomidate were among the 109 vape pods they discovered there.

That same morning, the Singaporean woman was taken into custody at her Fernvale residence.

After searching the apartment and her possessions, a total of S$1024.20 worth of cash and multiple vape products were found.

Six vape pods and two vapes thought to contain etomidate were among the vape products.

According to CNB, the investigations are still ongoing.