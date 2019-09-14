The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officials conducted a 12-day islandwide operation and arrested 159 suspected drug offenders, including some young suspected drug traffickers and abusers from different places in Singapore.

The CNB said on a Friday, September 13 that a total of about 124g of heroin, 91g of 'Ice', 15g of new psychoactive substances, 8g of ketamine, three 'Ecstasy' tablets, three 'Erimin-5 tablets, three bottles containing methadone and two LSD stamps were seized in this island-wide operation.

This Singapore Police Force supported operation covered areas such as Buangkok, Geylang, Jurong, Sembawang, Serangoon, Simei, Telok Blangah, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun.

CNB officers arrested a 33-year-old male and a 28-year-old female drug offender within a unit in the vicinity of Edgefield Walk and found almost 5g of 'Ice' as well as drug paraphernalia within the unit. CNB said the duo are the parents of three children, aged 3 months, 19 months and 6 years. Currently, CNB is working closely with the Ministry of Social and Family Development to care for the children.

During this operation officers also arrested seven teenagers, aged between 13 and 18, and a 38-year-old Singaporean female from a drug party in Fajar Road.

"Despite repeated warnings, the occupants within the unit refused to comply with the officers' lawful orders to be given access. Two of the occupants attempted to evade arrest by climbing out of the unit onto the aircon ledge, but gave up eventually and retreated back to the unit," CNB added.

After arresting a total of eight offenders, officials recovered a small packet of 'Ice', a cut straw, two syringes, three lighters and a lighter refiller on the grass patch below the block. These were earlier thrown from the unit at Blk 454.

As per the initial investigation, CNB came to know that a 17-year-old male foreign national had permitted the use of the unit for drug consumption and invited others at his place.

"One of the invited suspects, a 16-year-old local female, had further brought along three other suspects, including her 13-year-old brother and her 38-year-old biological mother, for an intended drug party," CNB said.

Even though Singapore follows one of the very strict laws in terms of drug related offences, such crimes are still happening in many areas of the Republic.

Recently, CNB reported that on September 9 they raided a residential unit at the vicinity of Yishun Street 31 and they found glass apparatuses and two pots of cannabis plants as well as various equipment and printed/written instructions on cultivation of cannabis plants. CNB arrested a 44-year-old male and a 52-year-old female, both Singaporeans.