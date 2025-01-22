Club Brugge vs Juventus Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Club Brugge and Juventus are set to face off on Tuesday night, with both teams looking to break into the top eight of the UEFA Champions League standings. Club Brugge come into this pivotal matchup in exceptional form, riding an impressive 18-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. No doubt, a lot is expected from the Belgian champions in this match.

During this run, the Belgian champions have secured 15 wins, showcasing their dominance. A win on Tuesday would guarantee them a spot in at least the playoff rounds. Their success has been largely driven by their potent attack, which has found the net in 29 of their last 30 matches.

Club Brugge on a High

Their recent 4-2 win over Beerschot in the Belgian Pro League underscored their offensive prowess, with Swedish forward Gustaf Nilsson netting two goals.

On the European front, Brugge have also proven their strength, most notably with a dramatic win over Sporting CP. Casper Nielsen's late goal in that game pushed their Champions League tally to 10 points, putting them on the brink of securing a top-eight position.

Historically, Club Brugge have found it challenging to win against Italian teams, with Belgium's last Champions League win over a Serie A side dating back to 2003. However, buoyed by their dynamic attack and ongoing unbeaten streak, Nicky Hayen's team will look to rewrite history and strengthen their push toward the knockout stages.

Similarly, Juventus have been tough to beat this season. The Serie A powerhouse remains unbeaten in domestic competition, and their 2-0 win over AC Milan last weekend provided a timely morale boost for coach Thiago Motta.

The win , powered by goals from Timothy Weah and promising talent Samuel Mbangula, came as a quick rebound from their disappointment in the Supercoppa Italiana semifinals.

Despite their steady domestic form, the Bianconeri have struggled to maintain leads, frequently surrendering their advantage in critical moments. This recurring issue was apparent in recent Serie A stalemates against Fiorentina, Torino, and Atalanta BC, as well as during their Supercoppa defeat to AC Milan.

When and Where

The Club Brugge vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium, on Tuesday, Jan 21. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Jan 22).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Club Brugge vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Club Brugge vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Club Brugge vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Club Brugge vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Club Brugge vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.