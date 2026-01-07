Clippers Set to Honor Gary Chivichyan at Intuit Dome for Historic Milestone

On April 7, 2026 during the Los Angeles Clippers' matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, the organization will pause center court to recognize a milestone that extends well beyond the game itself. Gary Chivichyan, a former Clippers signee, will be honored in front of a national television audience and more than 20,000 fans inside the Intuit Dome, as the first Armenian player to ever be part of the Clippers organization, one of several notable firsts in his NBA journey.

The recognition comes on Armenian Heritage Night, giving added cultural significance to a moment that reflects a career defined by breaking barriers. In 2021, Chivichyan became the first Armenian athlete drafted into the NBA system, later spending time within the Clippers organization, including a stint with the team's G League affiliate. While his NBA chapter was brief, its historical importance has endured, positioning him as a trailblazer for a community rarely represented on basketball's biggest stage.

Chivichyan has built an international career that continues to gain momentum. Most recently, he played professionally in Dubai and Lebanon, where he emerged as one of the Lebanese League's most productive guards. He averaged 16 points per game while shooting over 40 percent from three point range, numbers that earned him an international All Star appearance and reinforced his reputation as a reliable perimeter scorer across leagues.

His professional journey has also included a training camp with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he made the roster, followed by an appearance in the NBA Summer League 2K26 in Las Vegas. As he looks ahead to 2026, Chivichyan remains firmly in the professional conversation, with interest from multiple NBA organizations for veteran camps and G League opportunities, as well as offers from teams in Japan, the Philippines, China, Dubai, Qatar, and Lebanon.

Beyond the on court recognition, April 7 will also highlight Chivichyan's growing commitment to youth development and community outreach. In collaboration with the Clippers, he is helping host a special on court experience that will allow local families and children to step onto the Intuit Dome floor. The experience includes youth games and scrimmages led by Chivichyan and his older brother, Arthur Chivichyan, offering what many families describe as a once in a lifetime opportunity. Hundreds of families have already signed up to participate, with activities scheduled both before tipoff and after the game, extending into the evening.

This initiative reflects a broader mission that Chivichyan has embraced in recent years. He recently launched his own basketball academy, known as the Blueprint Project, which is designed to guide young athletes and their parents through the often confusing pathways of competitive basketball. Drawing from his firsthand experience navigating every level of the game, Chivichyan has emphasized preparation, access, and mindset as the foundation of long term success.

For Chivichyan, the upcoming ceremony is not simply a personal milestone. It represents visibility for a community, clarity for families searching for direction, and proof that unconventional paths can still lead to meaningful impact. April 7 will mark another historic chapter in a career built on firsts, while also signaling that Chivichyan's influence is increasingly being measured not only by what he has accomplished for himself, but by who he is helping along the way.