Climbing a PR ladder: An Interview with Sofia Shved

The modern world gives opportunities to every one of us, the only difference is how we use them. Sofia Shved is the person that for sure uses every single one. She started a PR company when she was 22. Today, she is the owner of a seven-figure business. I had the pleasure of speaking with her about her way into the PR world, balancing full-time traveling and working, and the importance of mindset in achieving success.

Our conversation.

Me: It's an honor to speak with you today. Why don't you give us some details about you and your story? How did you get to where you are today?

Sofia: My main part of the journey started when I finished school and I wasn't sure what to do in my life as I was only 16 years old. Back then, I decided to study English translation as my major in order to have better opportunities in the future. Then, I changed my major to Management and Business Administration and got my Master's Degree at the age of 21. At the same time, I started working at EY as a business consultant and it was totally my thing I enjoyed seeing how businesses work and always dreamt of having my own. And it happened back in 2019! Originally it started as a consulting agency, but pretty fast I realized that my passion is more about the Marketing & PR part. That is how PR Novo came to life.

Me: I'm sure your success has not come easily. What challenges have you had to overcome along the way?

Sofia: The biggest challenge I had to overcome is planning time for work while traveling full time. To be honest, it still remains quite challenging for me. Imagine waking up on the seaside near palm trees, or somewhere in Paris with dream weather to walk. Sounds like a great day to go out and have some fun? For an online entrepreneur, the answer is "NO". You have to overcome your wish to rest and open your laptop with a bunch of issues to solve.

It's quite easy to work when you have a stable place to live and you go to the office every day. But try doing it in a hotel when you have nobody to track your progress, no bosses â€“ nothing. Besides that, you're in some inspiring location and one part of you has an urge to see museums, restaurants, walk in the city or swim in the sea. You have to become your own boss and sometimes push yourself very hard.

Me: Let's talk about the work you do. What do you specialize in, and why should someone work with you over the competition?

Sofia: PR Novo specializes in building personal brands for entrepreneurs and other bright individuals by helping them to get featured in top-tier publications. You can be the best specialist in your field in the entire universe, but what sense does it make if nobody knows about it? Moreover, often people don't understand their strong sides and are not able to present themselves in the eyes of the world.

I would compare PR Novo to Fairy Godmother from Cinderella. The right PR strategy can give totally the same effect and turn all pumpkins into carriages, all mice into horses, and all talented individuals into princes and princesses.

We do not change the person we only change the presentation, and make sure it reflects our client. After working with PR Novo, our clients get more credibility and confidence, convert more customers, and become the go-to authorities in their niches.

Me: What's next for you?

Sofia: Of course, I'd like to expand PR Novo to new markets and broaden the list of services. Also, I'm planning to gradually give more time to my travel part and work on my Instagram profile as I see great potential in it.

But that's all I can say. Usually, I prefer not to talk about my future as even I don't know what awaits me. I always have a direction, but I never know the way in advance. By planning everything too "tightly" we might lose a lot of opportunities that come by and can bring us to our B-point faster.

Bottom line.

As we can see, Sofia Shved is a very bright entrepreneur with a lot of fresh ideas that can really change the industry. Her creative ways of solving issues and unique approach to every client make PR Novo different from other PR companies.