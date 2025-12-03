International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Clementi Trailer Fire Leaves 1 Injured and Hospitalised in Singapore

Representational image of SCDF HazMat specialists in fully encapsulated suits.

A trailer fire along Clementi Road on Tuesday, December 2, left one person injured and prompted an emergency response from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The SCDF said in a statement that the blaze broke out at about 2.55 pm. The photos circulating on social media showed thick, dark smoke rising from a white trailer, drawing the attention of motorists and pedestrians in the area.

A passer-by who spoke to Chinese-language outlet 8world reported hearing a loud explosion before noticing a strong, acrid smell in the air. The fire was eventually brought under control using a hosereel.

One individual was taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation, SCDF confirmed.

The investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing.

READ MORE