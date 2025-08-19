A remarkable display of martial arts mastery unfolded at the 2025 Park Chung-hee Cup International Open Taekwondo Competition, where the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, has demonstrated sports excellence on the international stage, with every member securing wins. Under the leadership of Chairman Man-Hee Lee, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus continues to establish athletic excellence alongside its spiritual mission.

Elite Competition Draws Global Martial Arts Community

From July 18 to 21, the Sangju Indoor Gymnasium transformed into the showcase of international taekwondo talent, welcoming an assembly of 4,200 martial artists representing 18 nations. Athletes from Korea, the United States, France, and 15 other countries converged for this premier championship, organized through the collaborative efforts of the Park Chung-hee Cup Organizing Committee, Gyeongbuk Taekwondo Association, and Sangju City Taekwondo Association.

The tournament's comprehensive evaluation system challenged competitors across multiple martial arts dimensions, incorporating breaking techniques, traditional forms, precision kicking, and dynamic sparring. This holistic assessment approach created an intensely competitive atmosphere that demanded complete mastery of taekwondo's diverse technical requirements. The four-day format allowed athletes to demonstrate their skills progressively, building toward the climactic individual competition events that would determine international rankings.

Perfect Medal Achievement that Defies Expectations

Twenty-five Shincheonji athletes entered the official individual competition on July 19, facing strict international opposition despite minimal preparation time. Their concentrated training regimen and steadfast commitment produced extraordinary results that exceeded all projections.

The delegation's final tally of four gold medals, seven silver medals, and 14 bronze medals represented a flawless achievement rate, with each team member securing recognition in their respective categories.

Lee Jun-wi, who won the gold medal, shares, "Although I didn't have enough training time, I put in effort to focus as much as possible within the given time. I am grateful that the efforts led to good results."

The team's performance transcended mere athletic accomplishment, serving as a cultural ambassador for Korea's taekwondo heritage while strengthening diplomatic relationships through sport. International observers praised the demonstration of technical excellence at taekwondo's spiritual homeland, recognizing the significance of such achievement on Korean soil.

National team coach Kim Deok-hoon mentions, "As this is an international competition, many excellent athletes, both domestic and abroad, participated and competed at a high level," and added, "I am proud that the players demonstrated their skills without wavering. Based on this competition, we will systematically prepare a training system and strategy to have more players and improved skills next year."

Continuing a Tradition of Championship Success

The Shincheonji Taekwondo team achieved outstanding results not only at the Park Chung-hee Cup but also at the 2025 Kim Un-yong Cup International Open Taekwondo Competition held in Busan earlier this month. All 12 participants took home medals, including two first-place finishes, four second-place wins, and five third-place placements, continuing their record of consecutive awards in international competitions.

Their winning record extends beyond this year. At the 2024 Mungyeong World Taekwondo Hanmadang, five out of 18 Shincheonji competitors placed in their respective categories, reinforcing the team's reputation for delivering consistent results both domestically and internationally.

The sustained success of the Shincheonji Taekwondo team reflects more than just athletic skill. It speaks to a culture of dedication, well-structured training, and effective team management. This highlights how, beyond sports, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus is also active in building healthy community engagement in fields such as culture, the arts, and religious beliefs.