Social media users rallied in support of Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia Conway after she posted videos of her mother on TikTok verbally abusing her. In the videos, Claudia could be seen subjected to a series of verbal abuses — including "You're lucky your mom's pro-life."

On Tuesday, the 16-year-old posted the videos that featured a compilation of abuses by Conway. While Conway — who served as a senior counsellor to President Donald Trump — was not seen in the video, a woman that Claudia claimed was her mother can be heard lashing out at her. In a video titled "A Covid recap with Kelly," the woman could be heard calling names and being abusive towards Claudia.

"You're never gonna record another f***ng thing in your life. It's going for a forensic analysis," the woman said, adding that the teen was an "ungrateful b***h."

"You're lucky your mom's pro-life," the woman said. "F*** you, f*** you. It's over, it's over—I don't care who's following you, dumba**."

In another video, the woman appeared to mock Claudia when she asked: "What?" The woman repeated saying: "What? What?"

The woman explained that she did not mock Claudia but instead had a "conversation" with her and asked: "Do you know what you've done to yourself?" Following this, bedsheets appeared too hit Claudia. The woman continued to be in rage and shouted: "I want you out of here," and, "some 15-f***ing year old."

"You're never going to record another f***ing thing in your life, it's going for a forensic analysis," the woman said.

Social Media Users Slam Kellyanne Conway

The videos went viral on social media with users coming in Claudia's support. The users slammed Conway for her apparent abusive behavior towards her teenaged daughter, who moved to Washington D.C. from New Jersey for her mother's job in President Donald Trump's administration.

The statement about "pro-life," particularly, enraged social media users who took to Twitter to express their anger.

"The fact that Claudia Conway can record her mother being toxic and abusive, Kellyanne herself implying that if she weren't pro-life she'd have killed Claudia, and that people can still say 'I don't know if this is our business' is exactly why abuse victims do not come forward," one Twitter user wrote.

"No matter what anyone thinks of Claudia Conway, I have NEVER once in my children's lives, no matter how much they acted like teenagers, told them 'You better be glad I'm pro-life.' What a f**king horrible thing to say to a child. They need some serious family counselling," tweeted another user.

"Claudia Conway is literally trying her best to cry out for help, feeling guilty bc they always paint her as an attention seeking brat, but the abuse from her mom has obviously escalated. The woman literally told her she better be glad she's pro-life... where the F**K is her dad?!" asked another Twitter user.

Claudia gained popularity in 2020 for her anti-Trump videos on TikTok. Despite her mother's affiliation with the Republican party, the teen identified herself as a liberal.

Last July, Claudia told Insider that she and her mother argued over politics.

"I'm not going to lie. My mom is my best friend but we do fight all the time over politics, and I'm always shut down by my entire family," she said.