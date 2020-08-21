The classic Facebook web design with blue navigation bar will no longer be available for desktop users starting September, according to a new report in Engadget.

The design that Facebook announced at its developer conference last year has been the new default since May, said the report. However, it still gives people the option to go back to the "classic" design if they want.

The social networking giant is still asking users questions if it finds people willing to switch to the old design - apparently to improve the new design.

But a notification on the Facebook support page now gives warning to those users who want to switch back to the old look that "the classic Facebook will no longer be available starting in September," said the report. With the inclusion of a lot of white space, the new look makes Facebook a way more cleaner. There is also a dark mode that interested users can make use of.

The features that get more prominence in the new design include Facebook's Groups, Watch and and Gaming sections.

Facebook Submits Comments On Data Portability To US Trade Panel

Facebook on Friday submitted official comments to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ahead of its September 22 public workshop "to examine the potential benefits and challenges to consumers and competition raised by data portability". After months of negotiations, Facebook reached an agreement with the FTC in July last year that provides a comprehensive new framework for protecting people's privacy and the information.

"We are pleased to see the FTC devoting a full workshop to data portability, and we look forward to participating. We believe data portability can give people control and choice, while also fostering innovation," the company said in a statement on Friday.