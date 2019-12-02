Supercell is all set to launch the next mega update of Clash Royale with tons of new features and changes to make its fans satisfied. Calendared to roll out today, Supercell is supposed to release the season 6 anytime soon in Android and iPhone App Store.

Well, with the latest update, the session for each game would shorten up to 5 minutes from the 6 minutes. Supercell has explained the reason behind this change is to offer more engaging gaming experience from the existing 2 minutes of X1 Elixir, followed by 4 minutes of X2 Elixir.

What's new

"Under the new system, ALL game modes will be the same length, regardless of Trophy count. This should make for a more cohesive overall game system while a player progresses through the Trophy Road. With the combination of match length and Tiebreakers, this new system will make battles more fast-paced and technical in the last 2 minutes," Supercell added.

New Tower Skin, Arena and cards

The Clash Royale Season 6 would come up with free Tower Skin, Arena along with a new card dubbed Battle Healer. The Battle Healer would be capable of healing the nearby armies to do the damage if required.