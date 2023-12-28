Clarisa Burgos: Chilling Video Captures Moment Gunmen Ambush Vehicle on NYC Street, Killing Young Woman and Injuring Driver [GRAPHIC]

A chilling video has emerged that captures the moment three gunmen ambushed a vehicle in Queens on Tuesday night, killing a mother seated in the front passenger seat and leaving the driver injured. Gunshots were fired on Liberty Street near 127th Street just before midnight, but police did not hear about the incident until about an hour into Wednesday morning.

Clarisa Burgos, 28, was in a black Honda sedan that was stopped in Richmond Hill when she and the 39-year-old male driver were targeted in the gunfire just before midnight. Burgos sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head and succumbed to her injuries at the scene, according to police.

Chilling Moment Caught on Camera

The 39-year-old man who was driving sustained serious injuries but managed to drive for nearly 20 minutes to a nearby police precinct, located 2.5 miles away, to seek help. However, by the time he reached the precinct, Burgos had already succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head, as reported by the police.

"We've raised her in a good way, with love," her aunt told The New York Post before closing the door Wednesday.

"God knows what has happened to her."

Burgos leaves behind a 4-year-old son, according to Gothamist.

Security footage shows two men in dark clothing slowly crossing the street and approaching the vehicle, while a third man walks by the car on the sidewalk.

Suddenly, one of the men draws a gun and fires several shots into the driver's side window, with another man firing shots from behind him, as shown in the video.

In a harrowing turn of events, the injured driver attempts to accelerate and escape, but the gunman who was initially walking on the sidewalk runs in front of the car and fires several more rounds through the front windshield and driver's side window, as seen in the video clip.

Final Moments Before Death

After the attack, the three gunmen quickly flee the scene, leaving the victim's car stalled in the middle of the street for a few seconds before it eventually drives away, as seen in the footage.

The wounded driver managed to reach the NYPD's 103rd precinct station house, located about 2.5 miles from the shooting, shortly before midnight.

He told the police that both he and Clarisa Burgos had been shot.

The driver sustained around half a dozen gunshot wounds to the torso and was transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. He was reported to be in stable condition.

However, Burgos was declared dead at the scene, according to the police.

As of Wednesday evening, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and authorities have not provided a motive behind the attack.

The exact nature of Clarisa Burgos' relationship with the driver remains unclear.