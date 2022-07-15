Citigroup Shares Surge More Than 10% as Second Quarter Profit Beats Expectations

International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Citigroup's profits in the second quarter beat analysts' expectations, aided by the strong showing in international markets. Citi's net income in the latest quarter was $4.5 billion, way above $3.6 billion predicted by analysts. On the back of the strong earnings, Citi shares rose more than 8 percent in early trading in New York.

"In a challenging macro and geopolitical environment, our team delivered solid results and we are in a strong position to weather uncertain times, given our liquidity, credit quality and reserve level," said Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser.

Total Revenue Hits $19.6 Billion

Citigroup's positive earnings report came a day after results of JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley disappointed markets.

The group's total revenue increased 11 percent to hit $19.6 billion, which was above the average analyst estimate of $18.4 billion, according to Bloomberg. Earnings per share stood at $2.19 compared with the projected amount of $1.68.

Fixed Income and Equity Derivatives

Profit fell to $4.5 billion in the quarter ended June 30, which was a sharp decline from $6.2 billion a year earlier, the bank said in a statement. However, the better-than-expected results buoyed the markets.

Strong performance in the fixed-income products and equity derivatives largely contributed to the rise in revenues. However, revenue from investment banking dropped a whopping 46 percent. Income from the treasury and trade solutions segment saw a rise of 33 percent.

Meanwhile, the bank earmarked $1.3 billion to meet potential bad loan commitments in the wake of the economic slowdown. Though the bank foresees a revenue hit from the geopolitical tensions due to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, the economic impact will be smaller than previously calculated.

