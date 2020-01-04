Supermodel Cindy Crawford, 53, flaunted her well toned figure in a green bikini and multi-colored kaftan as she hit the Miami beach.

Crawford showed off her long legs and a hint of her cleavage as she strolled down the beach in the khaki halterneck two-piece. Her brown panama hat, a palm tree print clutch and over sized shades completed her look.

She was joined by her husband Rande Gerber who went shirtless to relax on the beach, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The two were also spotted walking together. Rande walked alongside Crawford in navy board shorts and a baseball cap.

The couple looked happy, just eight months after they celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary.

Back in May last year, Crawford had shared a photo in which she was kissing Gerber and captioned it: "Happy to be celebrating this day 21 years ago! Happy anniversary @RandeGerber. Can't imagine this journey with anyone else. I love you!"

Gerber, meanwhile wrote: "I didn't just choose the most beautiful girl in the world, I chose the girl that made my world more beautiful. Happy anniversary my Angel!"

They had married in May 1998 and have two children together; Presley, 20, and Kaia, 18.