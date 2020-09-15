A female church teacher has been sent to jail after seducing a 16-year-old student for repeated sex romps knowing that she was around 20 years older than him. Courtney Bingham met the teen at the Bethany Baptist Church located in Loudon, Virginia, where the woman served as a youth leader and the age of consent is 18.

The boy informed the cops that they had intercourse at her home and in her driveway at least 10 times. She also sent sexually explicit pictures of the two majorly taken at her home. Detective Sgt. Jason Smith, of the Loudon County Sheriff's Office, stated, "She chaperoned him at several church events." He mentioned that she had been supervising the boy from the time when he was a member of the youth group at her church.

As per Knox News, the teacher claimed that she had sex with the boy only three or four times. She got a 12-year sentence for her crimes. The legal chiefs stated that the difference in age is taken into account. There were four counts of aggravated statutory rape and also one count of solicitation of a minor for committing rape by an authority figure.

Teacher Sent to Jail for Seducing Minor

The woman pleaded after it was claimed that they had sex for at least 10 times, as per reports. The charges say that she sexually abused the boy who was a member of a youth group at her church and the relationship lasted in November and December in 2018, the officials mentioned.

A statement from the Russell Johnson, the District Attorney General for Loudon, Roane, Morgan and Meigs Counties, states that the woman admitted to being in a position of trust when she solicited the victim for sex with the help of digital communication.

The arrest took place a day after the father of the victim contacted the sheriff's office about the relationship, as per reports. "We are glad to get this resolved with the defendant admitting her wrongdoing. Hopefully, this outcome will serve as a cautionary tale for others who are tempted to find themselves in similar situations," Johnson mentioned.

She is going to turn herself into the Loudon County Jail on October 11 for going into custody and start serving her sentence. The woman will at least serve one-third of her term before getting eligible for a chance of parole, as per officials. "Part of the reason for pressing this case to trial, which resulted in what I consider to be a significant result for the State, was the difference in ages between the defendant and victim, the defendant's position of trust in the church, and her prior multiple felony criminal history," Johnson said.