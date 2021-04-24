CHUANG 2021 Winners: Here Are the Members of Produce Camp 2021's International Boy Group

Produce Camp 2021, officially called CHUANG 2021, premiered on February 17, 2021. After vigorous performances and elimination rounds, the winners of the survival dance show will be announced on April 24. The winners will get to debut as members of the international boy group tentatively named IN01.

These winners will be selected through global viewer's votes. The program is produced by Tencent. The finale was streamed live by Tencent Video and WeTV. The Red Carpet event was available since 6 PM CST and finale was broadcast at 7 PM CST. The show is being filmed in Hainan Island.

The program was broadcast every Wednesday and Saturday between February 17 and April 24 at 7 PM CST. As the dance show was conducted to select an international boy group, it had subtitles in several languages. CHUANG 2021 is the fourth season of the show Produce 101 China franchise.

Initially there were reports that the fourth season will be a co-ed of male and female trainees. But the organizers refuted these claims as rumors on the official Sina Weibo account.

The announcement about holding online show of Produce 101's CHUANG 2021 was made in October 2020. It was stated that along with the chief mentor Chinese actor, comedian, director and singer Deng Chao, five other mentors will assist the candidates of the survival show.

Accordingly, R1SE leader Zhou Zhennan [Rap], Chinese singer Zhou Shen [Vocal], Chinese actress and singer Ning Jing [Vocal], Member of BonBon Girls 303 Nene Pornnappan Pornpenpipat [International assistant] and f(X) member Amber Liu [Rap] were inducted into the team of mentors.

The show started with 90 contestants from Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and some parts across the globe including Japan, United States, Thailand, Russia, Ukraine, and Cuba. But after various eliminations rounds 25 contestants made it to the finale.

Liu Yu Santa Mika Rikimaru Patrick Caelan Nine Zhou Keyu Lin Mo Lelush Zhang Jiayuan Bo Yuan Liu Zhang Hiroto Gan Wangxing Zhang Xingte Oscar Xue Bayi Wu Yuheng Zhang Xinyao Fu Sichao Ren Yinpeng Yu Gengyin Amu Hu Yetao

