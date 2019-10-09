Web browsers, Chrome and Firefox are being hit by a new type of malware that can intercept encrypted web traffic, claimed a new report.

Security researchers at Kaspersky found this malware, called Reductor, in April this year. After conducting a full investigation on this malware the team of cybersecurity experts have published their report.

As per the new findings, the malware is a remote access trojan (RAT) that makes the infected system open to the vulnerabilities over a network. In this scenario, a cybercriminal could easily download, upload and execute files. But the Kaspersky researchers haven't yet identified for exactly what the creators of this malware intended to use it for.

In a statement, the researchers revealed that after the analysis of this malware, it allowed "us to confirm that the operators have some control over the target's network channel and could replace legitimate installers with infected ones on the fly...That places the actor in a very exclusive club, with capabilities that few other actors in the world have."

It should be noted that as per the recent report the malware has affected users in Russia and Belarus but the experts could not find any details on infected networks in other countries.

Another cybersecurity company called Malwarebytes has advised people to follow a few instructions to clean up such malware infection: