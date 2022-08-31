Christopher Wray: FBI Director 'Lost Control of Agency'; Agents Accuse Him Of Shielding Hunter Biden's Laptop Investigation From Criminal Probe

Christopher Wray, the FBI Director, has "got to go as he has lost control" of the agency, according to a new report. An inside official has also accused Wray of shielding Hunter Biden's laptop investigation from a criminal probe.

Kurt Siuzdak, a lawyer and former FBI agent who represents whistleblowers at the bureau, said agents told him that Mr. Wray has lost control of the agency and should resign.

"I'm hearing from [FBI personnel] that they feel like the director has lost control of the bureau. They're saying, 'How does this guy survive? He's leaving. He's got to leave," he said, according to the Washington Times.

Wray Has Lost Control of Agency

Wray was often notified of the problems within the bureau but never took action to resolve them, according to the whistleblowers talking to Congress about corruption.

The issues include recent whistleblower disclosures to House Judiciary Committee Republicans about agents being forced or coerced into signing false affidavits and claims of sexual harassment and stalking. It also includes fabricated terrorism cases to elevate performance statistics, according to Times.

FBI Claims It Takes Allegations of Misconduct Seriously

In response to the issues reported by the Times, the FBI stated that the men and women of the FBI work hard every day to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution.

The agency also underlined that allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and referred to the Inspection Division or appropriate investigative body.

"In reality, the FBI is comprised of 37,000 employees who do it the right way on a daily basis to keep our nation safe by fighting violent crime, preventing terrorist attacks and defending America from espionage and cyber threats," according to the statement given by the FBI.

Amid the recent investigation of politicized investigations, a top official was forced to leave the agency.

Assistant special agent in charge at the FBI's Washington field office Timothy Thibault was forced to leave the agency, claimed two ex-FBI officials familiar with the matter.

