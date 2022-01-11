Christopher Key: Anti-Vaxxer Trolled for Suggesting 'Drinking Urine' as COVID Cure

Anti-vaxxer, Christopher Key, who calls himself the 'vaccine police' is in the news again for suggesting a rather 'gross' cure for COVID. Key urged his anti-vaxxers followers to 'drink their own urine' to cure COVID. "The antidote that we have seen now, and we have tons and tons of research, is urine therapy," he said in a video that has gone viral on Twitter.

The video was posted on his Telegram account. Christopher Key noted that the 'urine cure' has been around for centuries. "God's given us everything we need. When I tell you this, please take it with a grain of salt," he said.

Christopher Key called the COVID vaccine the 'worst bioweapon' he has ever seen. He also noted that he drinks his own urine. The anti-vaxxer said that people might think now that he has gone 'cray cray.' Key supported the 'urine therapy' advised by him and called people who take vaccine 'foolish,' when The Daily Beast asked his reaction on his now viral video.

'I drink my own urine!'

Christopher Key's video was posted on Twitter by the account 'The Jewish Ginger Register.' Key was reportedly released from jail over a trespassing charge last week, after which the video was posted on his Telegram channel. "I drink my own urine!" Key declared in the video.

'Getting crazier by the minute'

Netizens called Christopher Key 'stupid' for suggesting such an absurd and gross cure for COVID. Some Twitterati even suggested anti-vaxxers like Christopher Key should be 'arrested for practicing wacko medicine.'

"Anti COVID-19 'Vaccine Police' leader has recommended his anti-vax followers use a new cure for COVID-19: Drink their own urine. He can piss off," one person tweeted.