The festive season is right around the corner with a lot of Christmas titles to look forward which will cheer you up with new & refreshing content. It wouldn't be Christmas on Netflix without A Christmas Prince, as this is the third film of the popular Original trilogy. "A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby" will be available on Netflix from December 5.

Rose Mclver (Queen Amber), Ben Lamb (King Richard) will lead the cast with many more talented actors like Sarah Douglas, Theo Devaney, Richard Ashton, Tahirah Sharif.

Writer Nathan Atkins has penned down the three films of the franchise. This is going to be the second film that has been directed by John Schultz, after A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding.

The filming for 'A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby' took place in Bucharest, Romania for which the film went into the post-production on June 19, 2019. And now it is ready for release at the end of the year. Netflix has confirmed that 'A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby' will have a duration of 84 minutes. The movie has been given the PG parental rating and just like two films that came before this, the film will also be available to stream in 4K.

A Christmas Prince has been an incredibly fruitful franchise for Netflix especially during the holiday seasons. It is difficult to say that whether they will come up with the fourth film or not as there is no confirmation yet, but as a viewer, everyone hopes that it should come with much more fun and Christmas bliss.