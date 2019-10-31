Just as the Christmas season is approaching Netflix is getting into the festive spirit of it is ready to release a sequel to the 'The Princess Switch', the updated title will be "The Princess Switch: Switched Again". Vanessa Hudgens is coming back as the lead cast along with producer Brad Krevoy, Vanessa Hudgens, Steven McGlothen and AJ Raich. Whereas, Mike Rohl is returning to direct the movie once again with screenwriters Robin Bernheim and Megan Metzger.

'The Princess Switch' is a 2018 Christmas film in which Vanessa Hudgens playing the double role of an American baker and a Duchess, who swap places to enjoy the novelty offered by others. This time the new sequel is coming for the same which is gonna be very interesting to see that what she will do in the new sequel. So far, the logline suggests that Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Monternaro and hits a rough patch with Kevin. It's up to her double Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike, party girl Fiona foils their plans.

Netflix revealed that Principal photography is set to begin in the UK this November 2019. Without wanting their fans to wait more the target release will be 2020. Netflix's twitter handle 'See What's Next' revealed that the sequel follows some troubles in paradise for Duchess Margaret and Kevin.

Though the releasing date is little far and no words have yet come out for it but Hudgens will be next seen in Netflix's 'The Knight Before Christmas' and 'Sony's Bad Boys For Life'.