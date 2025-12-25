Christmas Eve Concert at Trump–Kennedy Center Canceled after Host Pulls Out in Protest of Rebrand

A jazz concert planned for Christmas Eve at the Trump–Kennedy Center had to be canceled on Wednesday after the longtime host of the annual holiday event withdrew in protest over the venue's renamed title, saying he was heartbroken with the decision to rename the venue.

Famed drummer and vibraphone artist Chuck Redd has been a familiar and beloved presence at the Kennedy Center's holiday Jazz Jams since 2006, taking over the tradition after the death of bassist William Keter Betts. This year, however, he chose to cancel the concert — a holiday tradition that has spanned more than two decades — saying he was deeply "saddened" by the performance hall's rebranding.

Walking Out in Protest

Last week, the performing arts center's board of directors — led by President Trump — unanimously approved a decision to rename the landmark venue in his honor, officially rebranding it as the Trump Kennedy Center.

"When I saw the name change on the Kennedy Center website and then hours later on the building, I chose to cancel our concert," Redd said in a statement to the Associated Press.

"I've been performing at the Kennedy Center since the beginning of my career and I was saddened to see this name change," Redd told CNN.

The free show — which was also slated to be livestreamed — was quietly labeled "canceled" on the Trump-Kennedy Center's website.

Last week, Trump told reporters he was "surprised" by the board's decision to rename the center after him, adding that he felt "honored" by the move.

Still, the president had earlier hinted that a name change was on the way and even slipped up earlier this month by referring to the venue as the "Trump-Kennedy Center" before the rebrand was officially announced.

Democrats Slam Decision

Democratic leaders in Congress and other opponents of the rebrand argue that the board lacks the legal authority to rename the performing arts center, which was originally dedicated to the memory of former President John F. Kennedy.

Soon after beginning his second term, Trump moved swiftly to reshape the center's leadership, removing all board members appointed by former President Joe Biden and installing himself as chairman, with close ally Ric Grenell named interim executive director.

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with several other artists, has said they will no longer stage musicals, perform concerts, or host events at the venue in response to the board's decision.

Despite the backlash, the president has vowed to launch what he calls a "Golden Age in Arts and Culture" at the newly renamed Trump-Kennedy Center.