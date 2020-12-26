The year 2020 has been quite a ride with the raging Covid-19 pandemic, lockdowns and political upheaval. However, there is Christmas to bring hope and joy amid all the tensions in the world.

We picked some of the best quotes on Christmas and messages to share with your family and friends. These quotes are bound to make you hopeful and bring joy.

Christmas Quotes:

"Don't let the past steal your present. This is the message of Christmas: We are never alone," Taylor Caldwell, American novelist

"The thing about Christmas is that it almost doesn't matter what mood you're in or what kind of a year you've had - it's a fresh start," Kelly Clarkson, American singer-songwriter

"I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year," Charles Dickens, English writer

"Christmas is a season for kindling the fire for hospitality in the hall, the genial flame of charity in the heart," Washington Irving, American short-story writer

"Christmas... is not an external event at all, but a piece of one's home that one carries in one's heart," Freya Stark, Anglo-Italian explorer

"The earth has grown old with its burden of care, but at Christmas it always is young, the heart of the jewel burns lustrous and fair, and its soul full of music breaks the air, when the song of angels is sung," Phillips Brooks, American clergyman

"I stopped believing in Santa Claus when I was six. Mother took me to see him in a department store and he asked for my autograph," Shirley Temple, American actress

"My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?," Bob Hope, British-American stand-up comedian

"Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone," Charles M. Schulz, American cartoonist

"Ring out the old, ring in the new. Ring happy bells, across the snow. The year is going, let him go. Ring out the false, ring in the true," Alfred Lord Tennyson, British poet

Christmas Messages

We wish you a glittery, sparkly, joyous Christmas. May you feel the warmth of your family's love; and may peace and hope fill your life throughout the year. Merry Christmas!

May this festive season sparkle and shine, may all of your wishes and dreams come true, and may you feel this happiness all year round. Merry Christmas!

Though you are far, you are always in my thoughts. Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

May your family have a holiday season that is full of wonderful surprises, treats and nonstop laughter.

May God bless and keep you during the holiday season and all through the year.

I hope your holiday season is full of peace, joy, and happiness.

May the wonder of that first Christmas, the joy of God's abundant blessings, and the peace of Jesus' presence be with you always.

May the true spirit of Christmas shine in your heart and light your path.

May this Christmas end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright new year. Here's wishing you a Merry Christmas 2020!

Season Greetings! Have a safe and happy holiday season. Happy New Year!