People around the world are eagerly waiting to celebrate Christmas on 25 December. The Christian holiday marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It also marks the beginning of the holiday season, which leads up to the end of the year festivities.

On the occasion, IBTimes Singapore has hand-picked 10 bible quotes to share with family and friends on the day.

Isaiah 7:14 "Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign. Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel."

Isaiah 11:1 "There shall come forth a shoot from the stump of Jesse, and a branch from his roots shall bear fruit."

Matthew 1:21 "She will bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins."

Matthew 1:23 "Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall call his name Immanuel" (which means, God with us).

Luke 1:30-31 "And the angel said to her, 'Do not be afraid, Mary, foryou have found favor with God.And behold, you will conceive in your womb and bear a son, andyou shall call his name Jesus.'"

Luke 2:15-16 "When the angels went away from them into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, 'Let us go over to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has made known to us."And they went with haste and found Mary and Joseph, and the babylying in a manger.'"

Luke 2:11 "For unto you is born this day inthe city of Davida Savior, who is Christ the Lord."

Luke 2:14 "Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those with whom he is pleased!"

John 3:16 "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life."

Philippians 2:8-10 "And being found in human form, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross.Therefore God has highly exalted him and bestowed on him the name that is above every name,so that at the name of Jesusevery knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth."

`