Christine McGuinness Poses in an Array of Hot Lingerie For Racy Photoshoot

Blonde beauty Christine McGuinness set pulses racing with uber hotness as she flaunted her toned body in an array of sexy lingerie leaving her followers spellbound and gasping for breath.

The mother-of-three posed for the UK lingerie brand Pour Moi in a racy photoshoot for their spring edition and captioned the series of pictures saying that she is ''Obsessed'' with the designs the brand has to offer. The designs were from Jess Wright's latest collection.

The 33-year-old voluptuous model first stunned in a light pink bra set and slipped in to a black ensemble with garter belts, suspenders, stockings with heels and ended with a lacy sheer black bodysuit and looked nothing less than a million dollars and let her wavy hair open.

Christine oozed confidence as she flaunted her jaw-dropping figure and video editor Antonella Brollini was among the first ones to drop a comment saying, ''My beautiful'' for which Christine replied, ''So good to see you today! I've bloody missed you,'' and added two heart emojis.

The pictures received close to 13,000 likes in less than a day with hundreds of comments appreciating her beauty and class and Pour Moi couldn't have got a better model to pose for their latest collection that Christine.

If the pictures weren't enough, Christine took to her Instagram stories creating videos of the light pink lingerie and explained how amazing the lace trim details truly are advising all the women out there to grab their hands on the pieces when it hits the market shortly and also continued showcasing the beauty of the black lace and sheer bodysuit.

Christine has never shied away from flaunting her body and posing in sexy lingerie and does it quite often on her Instagram handle even if she's not doing a photoshoot for a popular brand.

Also, Christine who is a mother of 3 beautiful little children, revealed that she usually stays home adhering to all the Covid-19 norms and keeps her kids entertained and happy by bringing most of the things they love home, which includes a make shift blow-up swinging pool so they can jump in the waters and enjoy while soaking in the sun.