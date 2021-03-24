Christine Englehardt: Woman Drugged, Raped and Found Dead in Miami Hotel Went Alone on Spring Break

The 24-year old Pennsylvania woman who was drugged, raped and found dead in Miami Beach hotel has been identified as Christine Englehardt. Her father who revealed her name also said that his daughter had traveled to Miami on Spring break all alone. Englehardt was found dead on Thursday after Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, drugged and raped her.

The two men allegedly gave Englehardt a "green pill" and sexually assaulted her at her South Beach hotel. Collier and Taylor appeared in court in Miami on Monday and have been charged with burglary with battery, petty theft, sexual battery and credit card fraud.

Innocent Life Lost

Englehardt's father said that she was a pizza shop manager and loved trekking and animals. She had made the 1,200 mile trip from her home in Bucks Country, Pennsylvania, to Spring break on her own, her father told NBC Miami.

Photos from her Facebook post speak a lot about Englehardt. She seems to be a caring human being who loved animals. One of the photos shows her smiling as she stands across the street from the beach last year, and smiling at the camera in another photo. Another photo shows Englehardt kissing a dog, with the caption reading, "My baby boy forever."

However, it's another post that's more shocking and reveals that has earlier been staked and bullied. In a 2019 post she wrote about spotting a suspicious man in Pennsylvania's Tyler State Park. In the post, she warned women to trust their gut instinct and to always "be alert" if they felt a situations wasn't right.

In the post on July 5, 2019, she wrote: "Last week, I was running past the Tyler Arts Center building and saw in the parking lot a car with a white T shirt hanging out the driver's side window. As I was running past him, the car started beeping at me and the driver waved his hand out the window. I assumed he was broken down and needed help, but my gut feeling was telling me something wasn't right. So I kept running and didn't stop. Today around 1 pm, I ran past the same area and there was same car with the same T shirt hanging out."

Horrifying Murder

Last week, police found Englehardt dead and semi-nude at the Albion Hotel on South Beach after being drugged and raped. The two suspects, Collier and Taylor were identified by surveillance footage at the hotel, which allegedly caught them arriving with the victim around 1 am on Thursday.

As they walked into the elevator in the building, the woman was staggering and Taylor was holding her from behind 'by the neck so she could stand', Miami Beach Detective Luis Alsina said during the court hearing.

Investigations revealed, Collier and Taylor each had sex with Englehardt, while Taylor raped her repeatedly as she seemed to be unconscious. According to police, Englehardt could not have consented to sex with either of the two as she was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.

The two men after raping her and leaving her dead then allegedly went on a shopping spree using the Englehardt's cards at "various locations" across Miami Beach including at liquor store South Beach Liquors. Police are awaiting a coroner's report to determine if Englehardt died as a result of the "green pill", the sexual assault, or another cause.