Christie Chandler and Senecca Corsetti: Same Sex Couple From Utah Sets Guinness World Record For The Greatest Height Difference

An American couple has set a Guinness World Record for the greatest height difference between them. Christie Chandler and Senecca Corsetti are standing tall in the record books for their sizable height difference, according to the records.

The spouses from the St. George, Utah showed the world on July 30 this year that love has no bounds when they became the first to be recognized for the greatest height differential of a married couple (same sexes/women), according to Guinness World Record.

Senecca Has A Form of Dwarfism Known As Diastrophic Dysplasia

According to the record, Christie, who stands at 5 ft 11.74 in (182.22 cm), is 2 ft 9.44 in (84.94 cm) taller than her wife Senecca, who measures 3 ft 2.29 in (97.28 cm).

Senecca is short as she has a form of dwarfism known as diastrophic dysplasia which affects the normal development of cartilage and bone.

The Couple Admitted That They Faced Challenges

Christie felt motivated to apply for the record title after seeing a video about the greatest height differential of a married couple (different sexes/taller woman).

Christie stated that "I was like 'Oh my gosh, we crushed that record."

The couple had previously discussed the issue of height difference but never thought that they can be recognized by Guinness World Records.

"We had talked about it before, like 'I bet we have the biggest height difference in the world. We had joked about it, but we were never serious about trying to get a title or anything," said Senecca.

Their Biggest Challenge Has Probably Been Traveling

Admitting that their marriage faced some difficulties due to their height difference, the couple highlighted that none of those challenges had been great enough to change their affection for one another. In fact, Christie pointed out that such challenges have been a catalyst in teaching her the true meaning of love and patience.

However, Christie also highlighted that their biggest challenge has probably been traveling, but they've gotten used to it and take multiple wheelchairs depending on what they're doing. "I've gotten really good at booking accessible hotel rooms and making sure that the things that we do are accessible," said Christie, according to Guinness World Records.

