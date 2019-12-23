Christianity Today's editor-in-chief Mark Galli appeared on CBS's 'Face the Nation', where he defended his criticism of President Donald Trump and why he thinks the President is unfit to lead the country. Just after the President was impeached by the House of Representatives, Galli wrote a scathing op-ed, criticizing Trump. Among those who rebuked Galli was the US President, who referred to the magazine as "far-left".

Mark Galli doubles down criticism

Mark Galli, the editor-in-chief of Christianity Today appeared on CBS's 'Face the Nation' on Sunday. He defended his op-ed, critical of Trump, for which he was widely criticized by white evangelists, including the son of the founder of Christianity Today Billy Graham.

Regarding Trump's claim that no other President has done so much for the evangelical community and the white evangelists rallying behind him, Galli said, "My argument is not to judge him as a person in the eyes of God — that's not my job — but to judge his public moral character and to ask, has he gone so far that the evangelical constituency that we represent, can we in good conscience do the trade-off anymore?"

"He gives us what we need on pro-life, but he's got this bad character. And the fundamental argument I'm making is we crossed a line somewhere in the impeachment hearings, at least in my mind, that that balance no longer works," he told CBS host Margaret Brennan.

Questioning white evangelists' support to the President, Galli said, "It strikes me as strange that for people that take the teachings of Jesus Christ seriously, teachings of the Ten Commandments seriously, that we can't at least say publicly and out loud and in front of God and everybody that this man's character is deeply, deeply concerning to us and, in my judgement, has crossed a line and no longer think he's fit to lead the United States of America."

Galli's Christianity Today op-ed

A day after the President was impeached by the House of Representatives, Galli wrote an op-ed in Christianity Today, in which, he wrote, "The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president's political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral."

On why the President's immorality in office hardly shocks anyone, anymore, he explains that the reason could be that not many are shocked about this since Trump has diluted the idea of morality in his administration. He has hired and fired a number of people who are now convicted criminals and that Trump himself "has admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women," and all these actions stand testimony to his argument.

On President's immorality widely displayed on his Twitter timeline, the editor says, "His Twitter feed alone — with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies and slanders — is a near-perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused".

A "far-left" magazine

Being thin-skinned, the President took to Twitter and scoff-off the magazine as a "far-left" publication.

Claiming that no other President has done so much for the evangelists as him, he goes on to say that he would not be reading E.T. again, using the wrong initials for the magazine.

"I guess the magazine, "Christianity Today," is looking for Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, or those of the socialist/communist bent, to guard their religion. How about Sleepy Joe?", he further adds.