Model Chrissy Teigen has made a witty quip about her breast implants, which she went for a decade ago. She has posted a couple of throwback pictures from her heydays as a model where she is seen rampwalking in a white two-piece bikini, her implant liberally on display, reports people.com.

"Happy 10 year anniversary to these titties and RIP to these teeth," goes her amusing caption with the frames.

Underwent surgical procedures in her 20s

Chrissy was in her early 20s when she went for the plastic surgery procedure, and has often cracked jokes on herself over the decision. A successful cookbook author at 34 now, Popstar John Legend's wife saw varied reactions to her post.

Among them was reality star Kim Kardashian, who replied to Chrissy's post with crying smileys. To this, Chrissy revealed another bout of wit. "@kimkardashian you guys were at this show!!! It's why I was listed as "model walks runway" no one cares about me bahahahahah," she wrote back.

Meanwhile, owing to "stay at home" restrictions imposed as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Chrissy is unable to get her decade-old breast implants out, and sounds a tad frustrated because of the situation.

'I really want them OUT'

According to aceshow.com, stand-up comedian Whitney Cummings asked her: "Wait isn't ten years when we need to take them out?!" In response, Chrissy's streak of wit continued. "Yes dude and I really want them OUT. Quarantine would have been perfect time but apparently it's not 'ESSENTIAL' smh," replied Chrissy, referring to the fact that only essential services were allowed during this period.

Teigen has always been vocal about her breast implants. Earlier this month, she told Glamour UK: "When I was about 20 years old. It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed." She also said she wanted "them out now."