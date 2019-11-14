Singer-songwriter John Legend was named People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2019, and his wife Chrissy Teigen could not help but poke fun at her husband's new title.

The model and cookbook author first tweeted about fulfilling "my dream of having boned People's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!" Then she later wrote that the couple's children, Luna, 3, and Miles, 1, "do not care" about the title.

Teigen joked she "cannot WAIT for people to get mad" about the announcement. To add to the fun, she changed her Twitter bio to inform the world she is "currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive."

Legend is yet to publicly responded to his wife's merciless mocking. The singer had responded to the new acronym, wearing a chain with the title.

"I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it's a lot of pressure," Legend told People. "Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I'm sexy enough to hold this title. I'm [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!"

Elba, who won the magazine's title in 2018, congratulated Legend.

Last month, the "All of Me" singer and his wife were seen getting candid during a magazine cover interview for "Vanity Fair". Legend and Teigen did the cover shoot along with their daughter Luna and son, Miles. During the shoot, the couple revisited the past and recalled their love story.

Legend and Teigen began dating in 2007 and got married in 2013.