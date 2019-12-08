Chrissy Teigen surely knows how to deal with trolls like a boss! The 34-year-old model fired back at a troll who asked her to 'cover-up' her breasts around her daughter. Chrissy, who is quite active on social media, took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her three-year-old Luna and her, engaging in some mommy-daughter time.

In the photo, Chrissy is seen wearing a dusky pink blazer with a plunging neckline and Luna is seen adjusting it. She captioned the picture as, "On set with my stylist.'' While fans loved the candid mother-daughter moment, trolls accused her of showing too much skin in front of her child. "Jesus cover up your daughter is right there," one person commented.

Chrissy's epic response

However, Chrissy shut the troll with a sassy reply. "She sucked it for months and doesn't mind it much,'' she wrote in the comments section. Others tried to shame her for not covering up as well. Another person asked, "Do you ever wear underwear?"

"U cold up there?" Teigen responded.

This isn't the first time, Teign has hit back at a troll with such an epic response. The Cravings author had earlier posted a photo of her nanny, chef and assistant holding Luna and son Miles, who she shares with her husband, John Legend.

"Grateful for people that make our dysfunctional house functional," she captioned the picture. "AKA 'thankful for my household staff of chefs and nannies,'" the troll wrote to which Teigen responded, "Literally just said that but you sure got me."

Chrissy on kids Luna and Miles

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Chrissy had revealed that she never wants her kids to feel uncomfortable about her online antics. "I try not to post anything on social media that would embarrass my kids too badly. Luna's so grossed out by people kissing in movies, so anything lovey-dovey with Mom and Dad would embarrass her,'' she had said.

Meanwhile, Chrissy and John Legend are parents to two kids Luna and Miles both conceived via in vitro fertilization. And for those who don't know, John was recently voted the year's Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.