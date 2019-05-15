Chrissy Teigen posted a sweet Mother's Day post on Instagram along with a picture where she embraced her motherhood. The supermodel and author of a book, shared a picture from one of her pregnancies where she is seen flaunting her gorgeous curves and baby bump.

Thee black and white picture is a mirror selfie which Chrissy took right after coming out of the shower. Teigen captioned the picture as, "The best thing I've ever made are my babies. thank you for making me a mommy and changing my life forever."

On the same, even singer John Legend shared an intimate video with picture montages of Teigen and their lovely babies. He wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to my Queen! Luna, Miles and I love you so much and we're so grateful for you everyday!" In another post with her babies, Teigen had a long piece written.

She captioned the pictures as, "All of the wonderful stories you shared for #MyWishForMoms have made this Mother's Day extra special. You are amazing! Because of you, millions of moms and moms-to-be are learning about the warning signs of postpartum depression and that it's real and treatable. We have created a beautiful community of support that doesn't just include other moms, but friends and loved ones who are now more aware – and there for you if you need help," as she addressed the postpartum depression that women go through after giving birth.

In the past, Teigen first spoke about postpartum depression back in 2017 as she penned down an essay for Glamour magazine. "I also just didn't think it could happen to me. I have a great life. I have all the help I could need: John, my mother (who lives with us), a nanny," she wrote. "But postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn't control it. And that's part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I'm struggling. Sometimes I still do."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have two babies together, 3-year-old daughter Luna and 11 months old Miles. Along with this couple, several other Hollywood celebrities have been ringing in motherhood by sharing endearing posts.