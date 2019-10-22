The Guardians of the Galaxy star, Chris Pratt has joked about his wife's cooking skills and it is both funny and cute at the same time. Chris Pratt posted a burnt bagel picture on Instagram and spoke about his wife's, Katherine Schwarzenegger, cooking skills in the caption.

He started off by saying he is so proud of her for she tried to cook something and wrote, "Proud of my darling for trying to cook tonight. Did it go well? No. No it did not. Not at all." He then went on to write a quote from the "Rocky" movie series. "It's not how many times you get knocked down, it's how many times you get up... and keep moving forward," he wrote.

He further added, "As you can tell from the lump of coal in the center of the plate, this bagel bite never stood a chance. I honestly simply cannot imagine what went wrong here. Pretty simple. Microwave. 2 minutes. Maybe she thought it said 2 hours. But I want to commend her for her effort. This is a big step babe. Proud of you." Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt announced their engagement in January this year. Later in June, the couple got hitched in a private ceremony in Montecito, California. They later went on their Honeymoon to Hawaii.

In July, the Jurassic Park star told 'Extra' that he had met his wife in church and that is where they connected. Pratt claimed that it was a lot of "kismet" and "connections" when asked if his friend Rob Lowe was the one who had set them up. Their wedding was an extremely private affair that had less than 100 people at the event. Only their near and dear ones attended the wedding.

"They chose to have an intimate wedding with only around 60 guests in attendance. The shower that was held at Maria's home in April was a bigger event. They felt the wedding should be their closest family and friends," a source told Us Weekly. Chris Pratt was previously married to Anna Faris with whom he shares a 7-year-old son.