The internet falsely kills celebrities every year despite them being hale and hearty and the new victim to the 'hoax of death' is Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt. The star began trending on Twitter under the hashtag #ripchrispratt making people believe the the 41-year-old actor is no more.

So what really triggered Chris Pratt's death hoax? Well, the tide that turned against him is a strange one. A series of old tweets having Chris's name dated sometime in 2012 and 2014 was shared on Twitter which contained racist expletives against Muslims, minorities, LGBTQ community and even rants against Miss Universe beauty pageant contestants as ''#MissUniverse In a way they all look like Miss Hungry.''

Another tweet showed Chris Pratt proudly declaring ''MAGA'' showing his allegiance to former president Donald Trump's movement and the tweet read how only conservatives are helping America's growth and liberals are hell bent on destroying everything the United States stands for.

The truth is, Chris Pratt never tweeted any of these and is all made up by culprits using photoshop placing racist content under his Twitter name changing the date to a few years back. However, several people believed the tweets to be true and began the 'cancel culture' against the actor with the hashtag #RIPChrisPratt and other users jumped on the bandwagon accusing him of being a racist.

A spokesperson for Chris Pratt vehemently denied that the actor tweeted any of these bigoted tirades claiming it to be false and defamatory. ''Chris never tweeted the offensive things that are being circulated today. Any suggestion that he did is not only totally false but also defamatory," the representative told TMZ.

The fact of the matter is, the #RIPChrisPratt even though is fake, only exposed how deep the divide is in America in its political discourse. The conservative right and the liberal left are at loggerheads with each other and any celebrity picking a side, triggers the opposite side giving way to 'cancel culture'.

If Chris Pratt is anything, he's neither a liberal or conservative and had previously said in a an interview to Men's Journal that people need to leave their political differences aside and come together as one and stated that he doesn't represent both sides of the political spectrum.

"I really feel there's common ground out there that's missed because we focus on the things that separate us. You're either the red state or the blue state, the left or the right. Not everything is politics. And maybe that's something I'd want to help bridge, because I don't feel represented by either side."