Chris Noth: Who is 'Sex and the City' Star's Third Alleged Sexual Assault Victim?

The trouble for Sex and the City star Chris Noth doesn't seem to end anytime soon after a third woman came forward to accuse the actor of sexual assault. Two women have already accused the actor of sexually assaulting them in separate incidents that happened over a decade apart. The women, identified as Zoe, 40, and Lily, 31 (both pseudonyms) came forward with their stories earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Now, a third woman has come also alleged Chris Noth of forcing him upon her in the back office of a Midtown restaurant in 2010. The third accuser, identified as Ava (pseudonym) told The Daily Beast in an article published Friday, December 17 night that she was 18 at the time of the attack as a hostess and show-tune singer at Da Marino, an Italian eatery on 49th Street near Times Square in New York.

The other two women, Zoe and Lily accused the actor, who played the role of 'Mr Big' on SATC of sexual assaults in two separate incidents, one in 2004 and one in 2015. The 67-year-old actor denied the accusations of assault calling them "categorically false".

'I love Canadian women'

According to Ava, the actor, who was 55 at the time, visited the restaurant sometimes and they sang duets together. Once, she recalled she joined the actor on his table and talked about her acting career and her life in Toronto. The actor repeatedly told her that he 'loves Canadian women.' Ava further noted that after the restaurant closed around 1 am, her manager told her that the actor would pay her in the back office.

Ava, when reached the back office, found the actor already there. As she took her money and coat and proceeded to leave, he allegedly shut off the lights of the office behind her. "He acted as if we had intentionally snuck off together clandestinely," she said. Ava then described the ordeal that she had to go through and said that Noth then pushed her against a desk and began kissing her.

'He wasn't hearing "no"'

Ava added that when he tried to penetrate her with his fingers and felt her tampon, she was hopeful that 'it would be the end of it.' The actor, however, was persistent as he asked her if she was at the end of her period and continued groping her. She said that she only managed to stop him on the pretext that she would meet him later. "He wasn't hearing 'no,' but he heard me when I said 'not here' and convinced him that I would meet him somewhere else," she said.

A piece of bad fiction

Ava then managed to get away and noted that the actor even texted her asking for her address so he could send a car to pick her up. She, however, didn't respond. "My limbs hurt in the morning," she recalled.

A rep for the SATC reboot And Just Like That... actor refuted Ava's claims calling it 'a piece of bad fiction.' "Chris has no knowledge of who this individual is and, as stated yesterday, has and would never cross that line," the rep said.