Chris N. Cheetham-West to KeynoteArt of Association Management Event

LACEY, WA March 7, 2022, Chris N. Cheetham-West will be delivering a presentation on SEO Driving Traffic in the Current Climate at the Washington Society of Association Executives on March 10, 2022, from 9:00 to 11:00 am. West is an author, an international speaker, and the founder of LR Training Solutions.

Preparing a marketing strategy and choosing which techniques will work best for an association can be difficult. West's presentation will cover some new ideas that may improve the online presence and search engine rankings for organizations both for Google specifically or across social media platforms.

"These days, we are constantly searching sites throughout the day," West said."Having the right wording and links in your content can be a huge benefit to your association. All types of associations can benefit from a better web presence which can lead to more new members."

The presentation will cover topics such as:

Learn what search terms potential members are using to find associations

Find out how your staff can work together to implement techniques

Learn how to connect results with analytics and other web goals

Learn data and marketing segmentation strategies

Learn about new trends in how people search online

"Having a good idea of what your organization should do online is essential," West said. "We increase the awareness of untapped opportunities available to companies and provide insights on how to take full advantage of those opportunities."

Through LR Training Solutions, West helps teams save time and focus on what really matters by using the latest tools to collaborate online. He has worked with teams at global brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Canon, and more. As a speaker, West always shares a wealth of actionable ideas that leaders can use right away to make a difference in their team's success.

West's career has taken him to 48 states, Germany, Canada, and France. Before launching LR Training Solutions, West was a marketing manager for Google and was awarded a scholarship from the National Speakers Association for his MBA. In 2020, West was voted one of the Top 50 Black Entrepreneurs.

West is also the author of Digital Marketing Results: How to Focus on What Matters. The book was named one of the best digital marketing books by BookAuthority.

With Digital Marketing for Results, West has simplified the overwhelming task of entering into digital marketing. West helps organizations determine the steps needed to achieve the best results in the digital marketing landscape by outlining what is important in a digital marketing strategy. Digital Marketing for Results dives deep into fostering engagement from the right audiences and using tools like Google Analytics to optimize digital marketing strategies.

LR Training Solutions was awarded the Comcast Rise Grant in 2021. The company offers solutions and training on various topics, including strategic marketing, social media strategy, SEO, content marketing, and online advertising.

