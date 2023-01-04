The former music editor of the popular TV series The Simpsons, Chris Ledesma, has died at the age of 64 just days after Fox showed a post-credits tribute card that featured the titular family sitting down on their couch with a cartoon rendering of Ledesma.

He died on December 16, 2022 in Los Angeles. The cause of death has not been stated. Ledesam, since the launch of The Simpsons in 1989, served as its music editor. He worked on more than 30 seasons and 700 episodes. Ledesam stepped down from his position in May 2022.

Matt Selman, The Simpsons showrunner and executive producer, said Ledesma poured his heart and soul into crafting the musical language of The Simpsons. "Chris imbued every episode of the show over 33 seasons with his deep knowledge and even deeper passion for the music which has become part of so many peoples' lives," he said in an official statement. "Chris will always be a vital member of The Simpsons family and his loss is felt deeply by the many who loved him."

Carolyn Omine, The Simpsons writer, celebrated Ledesma's work. "Ledesma was a sweet man who loved his job and was really, really good at it. We miss him." Jake Schaefer, the animation's current music editor, celebrate his predecessor and his inspiring passion for music. "He was a great mentor and a genuine person." Moreover, David Silverman who is the director and producer described Ledesma as a terrific and wonderful guy. "A solid musician and music editor. Great conductor too. A real loss for all."

Ledesam, who studied orchestra conducting at the California Institute of Arts and began his music editing career in the 1970s, worked on TV movies and series, including Teen Angel and Miracle in the Woods. He was also the music editor for Robin Hood: Men in Tights. His work was recognized with two Emmy nominations in outstanding individual achievement in sound editing for a miniseries or a special on Gypsy and outstanding sound editing for War and Remembrance.