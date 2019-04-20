Chris Hemsworth credits Thor: Ragnarok's success and the revival of Thor as a pivotal MCU superhero to director Taika Waititi. He is not the only one who is extending his gratitude to the Australian filmmaker. We are also quite happy and thankful to the director for presenting a much cooler version of Thor.

During an interview with Yahoo Movies UK, Hemsworth stated how he had fallen out of love with the character before his third solo movie came along. Having been the serious God of Thunder, Waititi's version of the Norwegian god has been much better. "When we came into Ragnarok, I was sort of exhausted of what I'd been doing and a little sort of underwhelmed by what I was putting out there, you know?" the 35-year-old actor quoted.

The actor continued, "That was no fault of any director or writer, that was me personally. It felt like I'd put myself in a box with what the character could do. So on Ragnarok, it was about breaking all the rules, and kinda going 'as soon as it feels familiar, do something different', and Taika [Waititi] – the director – had the same vision, and the same, I guess, guts to just roll the dice and [do the] 'anything goes' kind of thing. That was so liberating and freeing, you know, to sort of breakaway who the character was prior."

Taika Waititi's version of Thor in Ragnarok sure hit jackpot at the box office. The film garnered £656 million at the global box office. The comic script with its unexpected twists and phenomenal visuals won very fan's hearts and created a strong fandom for him. Since then, Thor's character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films has been appreciated. In fact, as part of a video for Jimmy Kimmel's show, the Avengers gathered to recite a PG-13 version of Infinity War for kids.

Amid the promotion of the upcoming Marvel film, Avengers: Endgame, Hemsworth chose to take a short break and head to Disneyland Shanghai. He shared a video of the same on his Instagram. The film is set to release on April 26. Endgame also stars Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd and more as part of the ensemble cast.