Chris Hemsworth does not just deliver comic performances as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but is goofy in real life too. The actor makes jests out of every opportunity that he finds. While celebrating the phenomenal success of Avengers: Endgame, the Australian actor further wrote about the honour he was graced with as he received a sweet spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actor, who has literally cemented a Hollywood legacy with his performance as the God of Thunder, Thor, in Marvel's juggernaut, Avengers: Endgame, is mighty proud of himself to be part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Earlier last week, six Avengers (actors who played pivotal Avengers, to be precise) namely, Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth were honoured as they etched their handprints on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While the event took place ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame, Hemsworth recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the same.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, "I remember many years ago carving my name into wet concrete on the sidewalk outside my grandmas place, little did I know that years on those skills would come in handy!" He concluded the tweet by adding, "Honoured to share this moment with my Avenging mates on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ." Along with the tweet, Chris Hemsworth also added a few pictures from the event.

The actors were also joined by Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige. The event took place at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk/Bruce Banner in the franchise also took to Twitter to state, "What an honor to have the legacy of @marvelstudios Avengers live on forever at @ChineseTheatres."

Avengers: Endgame has managed to clock over $1 billion box office earnings on its opening day itself. As reported by CNN, this is one of the biggest openings in film history. Interestingly though, the collections were already speculated by trade experts. Considering the fanfare around Avengers: Endgame, it wasn't surprising to learn that the film managed to garner such overwhelming box office earnings.

China became their best bet as the film minted a tremendous amount from the market. At the domestic North America market, the film raked in an estimated $350 million over the weekend.

The film not only stars a plethora of actors in pivotal roles aside from the original Avengers but also had some amazing cameos. Starting from Stan Lee's heartfelt message in his last cameo to Natalie Portman reprising her role as Jane Foster (Thor's ex-girlfriend) to even The Ancient One from Doctor Strange, played by Tilda Swinton, the film brought back some fascinating characters. Endgame is currently breaking box office records at a global level.