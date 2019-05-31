Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans were not allowed by Marvel and Disney to promote their magnum opus, Avengers: Endgame together. And the reason is hilariously believable! By now we've all realised that the two hunky Chris' share an impeccable camaraderie that doesn't limit to their onscreen characters, Thor and Captain America. Hence, considering how they would be goofing around instead of working, the makers decided to not pair them up for interviews and promotional events.

As per an interview with Chris Hemsworth on Variety, the actor revealed, "With Chris Evans, I have a real brotherly bond. I think they wouldn't pair us up on this press tour, because we just spend the whole time screwing around and none of it is on topic." On the same, even Chris Evans commented and told Variety, "We had too much fun together, and truly like kids in school, we were separated because we weren't getting s--- done." Like we mentioned earlier, the two Chris' share a really good bond so it is not surprising to see the makers figure out that pairing them would only lead to monkey business and no work.

The two actors have often discussed their brotherly bond in the past. During one of his interactions with media, Hemsworth quoted to People about the first time he met Evans nearly a decade ago and how they ended up staying out till 7 am in the morning! "We were just talking about this. I think it was in a club in New York. Seriously. I think I went out and you'd just done your movie [Captain America: The First Avenger]. I was training for Thor and someone introduced us. We got home about 7 the next morning." On the same, Evans added, "That sounds about right. I'd be hard-pressed to remember the details."

Evans too has gushed about Hemsworth in his past interviews as he told Esquire back in 2015, "We've had a very similar trajectory in, at least, being welcomed into this [Marvel] world," Evans said. "We both took these roles. We were both timid and nervous and didn't know how it was gonna play out. It's been nice to kind of share this with him. We each have the standalone films as well, which can be a whole separate element of pressure and anxiety, and he's just been so helpful to me. Just to have someone else who's going through the same struggles I am."

These two clearly put a lot of bromances to shame with their amazing bond. We sure would like to see more of their off-screen camaraderie.