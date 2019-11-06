Chris Evans who starred in the Avengers series had mistakenly spilt the beans about how the movie, Endgame would end to one of his co stars. Evans on 'The Tonight Show' revealed he spoiled the Avengers: Endgame conclusion for Anthony Mackie. The actor who starred in the Billion-dollar box office movie claims to have read the critical scene in which Captain America hands over his shield to Falcon.

However, Anthony Mackie was not aware of this particular instance and was shocked when he found out what was going to happen. The plot details of all Marvel movies are highly protected and aren't revealed until it is necessary. Nevertheless, Evans had forgotten this piece of information he said on The Tonight Show.

This incident took place when the team was filming in Atlanta and Evans had some people over to watch a football match. Mackie was the first person who arrived and Evans mistakenly blurted out the pivotal scene's details. Evans narrated the situation for the audience on the show and explained, "I didn't know he didn't know what was going to happen. I say, 'Hey, man, isn't that scene fantastic?' and he said, 'What scene?' And I said, 'The scene where I give you the shield!' And he said, 'You're giving me the shield?"

After this is when Evans made Mackie read the scene and even admits how happy Falcon aka Mackie was. "I said 'Oh no,' so I ran to my room and I got the scene and gave it to him, and I got to watch him read the scene for the first time where he's getting the shield. And he was so happy," Evans says. He continued, "And you immediately feel like, 'Man, maybe I robbed this moment, maybe [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige deserved this.' But it was so nice to share it with him. He was so happy and so deserving. It was a nice way to have — just between us — the transition of characters."