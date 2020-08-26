After suffering from a personal heartbreak, Chris Diaz figured out how to move forward and build a successful six-figure business. The highly sought-after social media influencer is now on a mission to help other companies implement strategies that can net them six- and seven-figure revenues. It turns out that his calling, or his life's work, is to help as many people as possible.

Born in Miami, Florida, 26-year-old Diaz, CEO of Chris Diaz Agency, is passionate about using his skills as an expert copywriter to help people advance their businesses. The social media savant, who has seen the lowest of lows and the highest of highs, is now dedicated to helping business owners with brand awareness, conversions, and marketing strategies. Having earned an undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Florida International University, he has curated a personal digital network of more than 100 million people, including elite entrepreneurs, artists, and athletes.

"One of the reasons I do what I do is because I suffered a massive heartbreak that left me completely broken and torn," says Diaz. "I learned to get up from the bottom and pretty much recreate myself. I stepped into my power, discovered my greatness, and transformed into the best version of myself."

Diaz is convinced that he has a moral obligation to give back to the world. After his early days as a social media influencer, he studied and mastered social media strategies. He then moved onto become a promoter and succeeded in promoting pages up to between 10,000 and 100,000 followers for a few thousand dollars a month. Diaz, who comes from a sales and finance background in the corporate environment, is still heavily invested in daily research, ongoing growth, and professional development.

"Ultimately, I knew that the only way to fulfill my purpose in life, which is to impact as many people as I could, was to take my talents, skills, and gifts online to share with others," says Diaz. "I wanted to share my stories, challenges, and transform other people's lives by leveraging social media and making more money online."