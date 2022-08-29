Nearly 15 years after No Air came, Chris Brown and Jordin Sparks reunited on stage for a special performance over the weekend. The latter joined the former at his Las Vegas, NV show on his One Of Them Ones tour and surprised the audience when she stepped out on stage to sing with him. She also took to Instagram to share a video of the memorable moment.

While sharing the video she wrote: "15 YEARS LATER: @chrisbrownofficial and I returned to the stage to perform No Air". She added in the video: "Thank you Chris for having me at the final stop of your 'One of Them Ones' tour, ended it with a bang in Vegas!!! The crowd was lit!!! Loved hearing you scream every word of this song!!! My heart. "

As she shared the video, Chris and Jordin's fans quickly responded with a lot of love in the comments section. "This is remarkable!" one fan wrote while another called the song "Forever a bop." A third wrote, "one of the best" and a fourth shared that the video gave them "chills."

Ahead in the comments section, fans and fellow celebrities praised Sparks for her voice and shared their love for the throwback tune. "Y'all better sang!!!" actor Yvette Nicole Brown wrote. One fan wrote, "Still the jam always was."

Another fan couldn't believe that it had been that long since the song debuted, writing, "How has it already been 15 years?! Crazy how time flies!!"

When Chris isn't reuniting with his former music collaborators on his tour, he's bringing his kids up on stage! The "Forever" crooner gave crowds another surprise when he brought his 8 year daughter Royalty, up in front of the audience during his show in Boston, MA on July 23. The tot walked up near her dad while he was singing his last song of the night, "Go Crazy" and scooped her up in his arms. He also included her in the bow he does with his dancers before leaving the stage, so it was definitely a memorable and adorable moment.

In addition to Royalty, Chris is also the father of 2 year son Aeko, and newborn daughter Lovely. He often shares sweet photos and videos of them on social media and it always receives a lot of praises. He also sometimes showcases young fans, like when he shared a sweet video of a child singing along in the audience at one of his shows a few weeks ago. "LOVE MY FANS... GENERATIONAL â¤ï¸," he wrote while sharing the post.