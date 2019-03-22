Chris Brown is reportedly still in love with Rihanna. The Loyal hitmaker is apparently hopeful that they might get married one day.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, Chris could not control his feelings after the Barbadian singer shared a sultry photo of herself on Instagram, which she posted to mark the return of one of her most popular products - the Body Lava.

A source said: "He is still turned on by her after all these years and thinks she has only gotten more beautiful with age. He has never stopped wanting her and his attraction to her has gotten stronger since they have been apart."

"He has matured, grown, changed and doesn't see why they can't make it work when the time is right. He would still love to make her Mrs. Rihanna Brown. Until then, he loves seeing her sexy pics on the 'Gram and will keep one eye on her always," the insider added.

"Chris does still reach out to Rihanna, but not as often as he used to. He shoots her a DM here and there, every few months, just to stay connected and to let her know that he is thinking of her. Chris is trying to be patient with things and holds on to faith that if their love is meant to be, which he believes it is, then one day they will be together again. Until then, he respects her space and waits," the source shared.

Chris and the 31-year-old singer have a rocky past. The father-of-one infamously assaulted the Grammy winner in 2009, by hitting her so forcefully that she had major bruises on her face, a split lip, and a bloody nose. The two briefly reconciled and in 2012 collaborated on two songs, Nobody's Business and Birthday Cake (Remix).

Meanwhile, in an interview with Daily Mail, Rihanna's father Ronald Fenty revealed that his daughter and Chris will not be getting back together. He said: "I don't know what their relationship is now. At the basketball, they just said 'hi and hello'. When we were going to the car park he was trying to talk with her but she turned and was talking to somebody else, so he came and talked to me and I had a picture with him. Afterwards, Robyn said, 'dad you really taking pictures with him though?'"

"Let her do what she wants to do. This recycling thing doesn't work for everything, people don't ask me if I could go back with Ms Fenty. Chris is a player, he ain't ready for no one women yet, he ain't ready. He's a party guy," Fenty added.