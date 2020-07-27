Surviving in such cut-throat competition is only possible if you can devise and implement a marketing strategy that portrays your uniqueness and gives the customers a reason to opt for you. Here in this article, he paraphrases each aspect of digital entrepreneurship where he shared his personal experience as well.

Chirag Pardesi is a 19-year-old youngest digital entrepreneur born and brought up in Mumbai, India. He is currently active as the Vice President of the south Mumbai crime prevention department also working as a Digital Marketer. Being only 19 and bagging the post of vice president of south Mumbai crime prevention province is an actually enormous achievement in itself.

On a practical level, digital entrepreneurship opens up new possibilities for anyone thinking of becoming an entrepreneur. Some opportunities are more technical, but many others are within reach for anyone who learns the basic skills of digital entrepreneurship. These basic skills include finding new customers online, prototyping new business ideas, and improving business ideas based on data. In terms of education, digital entrepreneurship opens new possibilities to train the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The best way to learn entrepreneurship is to 'do it', and reflect on that experience. Starting a new business, or launching a new product, in the normal world is costly and risky for beginners. The digital world not just lowers the barriers for starting something new, but offers a variety of pathways to success. It's just a different world educationally from case studies, simulations, and business plans.

The exact definition of digital entrepreneurship is still being debated, partly because it's early days, and partly because it's a moving target. As digital technology evolves, what is new about digital entrepreneurship will change over time. Perhaps one day, most or all entrepreneurial ventures will be 'born digital', and digital entrepreneurship as a separate topic will cease to exist. Today, however, there's a real need to better prepare entrepreneurs for the digital world, and to give more people a new path to entrepreneurship.