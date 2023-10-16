Chiodo Corporation Unveils Namuka Bay Resort: A Stunning Eco-Luxury Gem in Sigatoka, Fiji

Luxury hotel and property development company Chiodo Corporation has unveiled its latest jewel in the world of luxury real estate the Namuka Bay Resort. Set against the beautiful backdrop of Namuka Bay in Sigatoka, Fiji, this ambitious eco-luxury resort will consist of 164 rooms and 80 exclusive villas, each featuring a private pool. The resort will also feature multiple resort pools and dedicated facilities for children, teenagers, and adults, including modern spa facilities, a spacious gym, and culinary offerings from over nine restaurants and bars designed to present a blend of local and international cuisines.

Namuka Bay Resort was granted the go-ahead by both the Sigatoka Town Council and the iTaukei Land Trust Board. Construction will commence in the coming months, starting with site clearance for Stage 1, followed by the main building contracts. The projected completion date for the resort is set for 2026.

A blend of sustainability and cultural embodiment, the resort will be designed by leading architecture firm, AAPI Architects and Melbourne's very own Studiomint Design Group.

"Our design approach to the resort will embody a combination of Fijian culture including Tali Kato, an intricate weaving technique the Fijian people still do." Shares Paul Chiodo, Director of Chiodo Corporation. "We will also develop a dedicated space to exhibit local Fijian art. We will be contacting local artists who might be interested in exhibiting their work there."

The resort will also cater to brides and grooms looking to tie the knot in the grand wedding pavilion, which features an opulent bridal suite for the happy couple. As well as businesses looking to explore off-site and host corporate events will also have the opportunity to relax, unwind, and facilitate team building at the resort, as well as host clients in the brand-new corporate event settings.

With the boom of medical tourism, tourists exploring medical tourism options can now put Namuka Bay Resort on their map. Highly sought after, Dr Martin Ching will launch a medical clinic within the resort, allowing guests to receive medical treatment and recover an elegant seaside and coastal oasis.

"We are in the process of finalizing our hotel operator and look forward to announcing this in the coming months." Shares Paul. "It's been quite a journey, and we're excited now that building has started."

