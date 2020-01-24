A selfish act by a Chinese woman raised alarm among people in Paris. The woman from the Wuhan province, had symptoms of the 2019-nConV, the new coronavirus that was previously not seen in humans. The woman is said to have suffered from fever and a cough before her travel to Paris.

The woman, who is referred to as Yan in reports, boasted about cheating the screening procedure that has been mandatory in many countries since the outbreak was detected in several countries across the world. The woman noticed her illness before travel and consumed antipyretic medicines to keep the temperature down.

After she posted the information online, she has been criticized for her irresponsible behavior that could have caused an outbreak in France.

Noticed by the Chinese embassy in Paris

The woman left China when the flights were still active and there was a thermal screening procedure in place. Following the pictures with the caption of the women's illness going viral, the Chinese embassy in Paris received several emails and messages raising concern about the woman. The embassy tracked the woman down and asked her to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

The journey detailed by the woman said that she was traveling when the thermal screening was in place, so she consumed fever-reducing medicines and was easily able to get through the immigration.

"Just before I left, I had a low fever and cough. I was scared to death and rushed to eat [fever-reducing] medicine. I kept on checking my temperature. Luckily I managed to get it down and my exit was smooth", said the woman's post on WeChat.

Not infected by the coronavirus

It is not clear when the woman arrived in the country. On Thursday, the embassy said that the woman was checked and that she no longer had symptoms of the virus. The statement by the embassy also said that she did not require any further examination at this point.

China continues to quarantine various cities in order to protect the spread of the virus. As the Lunar new year is right around the corner, the country is in a panic due to the spread of the virus across the country.