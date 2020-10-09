A whistleblower of China who has claimed to have the proof that the coronavirus or COVID-19 was created in a lab located in Wuhan, China, has made a new clam that China made the virus as an 'unrestricted bioweapon'. Dr. Li-Meng Yan says that she was one of the first to research the deadly virus when it emerged first.

She fled Hong Kong to 'delivering the truth' after the authorities of China censored her work. The researcher previously stated that she got a warning from the bosses to stay silent when the cases started to increase in China. She has now published a second paper on October 8 titled, 'SARS-CoV-2 Is an Unrestricted Bioweapon: A Truth Revealed through Uncovering a Large-Scale, Organised Scientific Fraud', where she targets to prove her claims.

Yan Claims China 'Intentionally Unleashed' COVID-19

The research aims to prove that a conventional natural theory that the novel coronavirus strains emerged from a bat-borne virus is false. She states the virus is a product of laboratory modification that can be created in around six months by using a template virus owned by a lab of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

"We used biological evidence and in-depth analyses to show that SARS-CoV-2 must be a laboratory product, which was created by using a template virus (ZC45/ZXC21) owned by military research laboratories under the control of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government," the paper reads. "In addition, resources and expertise are all in place in the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and related, other CCP-controlled institutions allowing the creation of SARS-CoV-2 in approximately six months," it added.

Studies have till now suggested that bats and pangolins are the probable sources of the virus. But Yan said, "No live virus or an intact genome of RaTG13 have ever been isolated or recovered". She had also written that the virus was unleashed intentionally.

"Importantly, while SARS-CoV-2 meets the criteria of a bioweapon specified by the PLA, its impact is well beyond what is conceived for a typical bioweapon. In addition, records indicate that the unleashing of this weaponized pathogen should have been intentional rather than accidental," the paper reads. She asked for further investigation into the matter. In recent times, her Twitter account was taken down after she accused the Chinese government of her theories, which do not have any proper evidence to back them.