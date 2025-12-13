Chinese Singer Wang Sulong Brings First Singapore Show to Indoor Stadium in March

Chinese singer-songwriter Wang Sulong, better known as Silence Wang, is set to perform in Singapore for the first time with a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 28, 2026.

The show will mark the final stop of his Rise Of Romance World Tour, bringing his latest global concert run to a close in the city.

The ticket sales will begin with a series of pre-sale windows ahead of the general release. Prices range from S$148 to S$338. Mastercard holders will have first access on December 17, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on December 18. Tickets will go on sale to the public from noon on December 19.

The Singapore concert caps a tour that has taken the Mandopop star to cities across the United States and Australia. Staying true to the "Romance Universe" concept that has defined Wang's recent tours, the show is expected to feature a narrative-driven production, with elaborate stage design and carefully curated song arrangements that tell a cohesive story.

Wang, 36, made his debut in 2010 with the album Dreams Come True and rose to prominence with popular tracks such as A Little Sweet in 2012. He is also widely recognised for his work on television soundtracks, including Rings Of Time, the theme song for the hit Chinese drama The Journey Of Flower (2015), and One Alluring Smile from Love O2O (2016).

In recent years, the singer-songwriter has continued to expand his discography with albums such as Cross Over and 21st Century Romance, both released in 2022, followed by One Hundred Thousand Volts in 2024.

His work has earned him multiple industry accolades, including Best New Artist at the Chinese Top Ten Music Awards in 2013 and several honours for singer-songwriter and concept albums in subsequent years. Most recently, he was named Best Mainland Male Singer at the Tencent Music Entertainment Awards in 2025.

Wang's upcoming Singapore performance is scheduled to begin at 8 pm at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, located at 2 Stadium Walk.